Hospitals turn industry layoffs into recruitment tool

While some hospitals and health systems are seeing mass layoffs, others are seeking to bolster their workforce by directly appealing to the newly unemployed. To that end, numerous hospitals have taken to social media to tout job offerings following sizable layoffs at competitor health systems.

On Aug. 6, the Houston Chronicle reported Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital is laying off approximately 1,000 employees amid financial challenges, including front-line healthcare workers and those in leadership positions. Following the news, leaders at several competitor systems took to LinkedIn saying they stand ready to hire those affected by job cuts at the nation's largest children's hospital.

The Women's Hospital of Texas, part of HCA Houston Healthcare, saw 101 people turn out for a hiring event held Aug. 9 after leaders extended potential job offerings on LinkedIn, Jeanna Bamburg, the hospital's CEO, told Becker's. Many of the potential applicants from Texas Children's worked in nursing, she said. The hospital is less than 2 miles from Texas Children's.

"We have lots of duplicative services," Ms. Bamburg said. "We made offers … our talent acquisition team is working right now to close the gaps and offer these folks employment."

HCA Houston Healthcare operates 16 hospitals and the talent acquisition team is coordinating to match potential applicants with other hospitals if their interests and experience align better with another facility within the system, she said.

Leaders at Corpus Christi-based Driscoll Children's Hospital, Houston–based Memorial Hermann Health System, Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora also welcomed individuals who lost their jobs at Texas Children's to apply for open positions.

Earlier this year, several health systems also touted open positions after news broke that Pittsburgh-based UPMC was laying off around 1,000 employees in administrative roles.





