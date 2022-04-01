Healthcare job growth slows in March

Healthcare job growth slowed in March after a large increase in February, but the industry still added jobs last month, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Overall, healthcare saw a gain of 8,300 jobs last month after gaining 63,500 jobs in February, the report showed.

Within healthcare, hospitals gained 5,100 jobs last month, compared with 2,700 gained in February and 3,400 gained in January.In December, hospitals lost 5,100.

While healthcare saw a gain in March, employment in the industry is down by 298,000, or 1.8 percent, from its level in February 2020, the bureau said.

Nursing and residential care facilities lost 4,000 jobs in March, and ambulatory healthcare services gained 7,200 jobs. Physician offices lost 1,300 jobs.

Overall, the U.S. gained 431,000 jobs in March after gaining 678,000 jobs the previous month. The unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent in March, from 3.8 percent in February.