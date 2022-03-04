Hospitals see 2nd consecutive month of job gains

Hospitals gained jobs in February for the second straight month amid job growth in the industry, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals gained 2,700 jobs last month, compared with 3,400 gained in January. Before January, hospitals lost 5,100 jobs in December.

Overall, healthcare saw a gain of 63,500 jobs last month after gaining 18,000 jobs in January.

While healthcare saw a gain in February, employment in the industry is down by 306,000, or 1.9 percent, from its level in February 2020, the bureau said.

Within healthcare, nursing and residential care facilities gained 7,200 jobs in February, and ambulatory healthcare services gained 53,600 jobs. Physician offices added 15,100 jobs.

Overall, the U.S. gained 678,000 jobs in February after gaining 467,000 jobs the previous month. The unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in February, compared to 4 percent in January.