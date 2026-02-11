Healthcare adds nearly 82,000 jobs in January: 4 notes

Healthcare employment continued to grow in January, with the industry adding 81,900 jobs, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

BLS released the January jobs report Feb. 11.

Here are three more takeaways:

1. January’s healthcare job growth was above the industry’s average monthly gain of 33,000 per month for 2025. It’s also above the industry’s gain of 33,400 in December.

2. Ambulatory healthcare services accounted for the bulk of January’s growth, adding 50,300 jobs. Hospitals added 18,300, and nursing and residential care facilities added 13,300.

3. The U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in January, driven by gains in healthcare, social assistance and construction.