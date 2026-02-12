The top workplace perk that keeps physicians at Northwestern

Of the 34 physicians Nauman Mushtaq, MD, has hired in the last decade, only two have left the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. Yet he’s recruited from University of Chicago, Brigham and Women’s, Johns Hopkins and Cleveland Clinic. His secret to recruiting and retaining top talent?

“Opportunity,” Dr. Mushtaq, medical director of the Winfield, Ill.-based institute told Becker’s. “We provide a clinical environment where they can practice what they’ve trained to do. If you don’t offer that, you won’t recruit or retain top talent.”

Although Northwestern’s reputation helps, what is really keeping physicians at the system is professional fulfillment. Dr. Mushtaq said they prioritize resourcing physicians.

“If we ask them to do something, we provide the infrastructure so they can practice safely and efficiently at the top of their license,” he said.

He said they are also lucky to be located in a thriving community. Many of the physicians they recruit “look more like my kids than me,” and they are looking for quality of life in the community for their families.