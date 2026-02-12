Hoag gets $30M for workforce housing initiative

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Health received $30 million to support its workforce housing initiative.

Hoag’s Sun Family Campus in Irvine, Calif., will provide affordable housing to Hoag staff, according to a Feb. 9 system news release. The initiative will provide about $1.25 million annually in housing students for eligible employees. It is expected to open later in 2026 and will add approximately 1,000 jobs.

“This remarkable gift comes at a defining moment as we expand our workforce and our reach across Orange County,” Michael Krug, chief human resources officer at Hoag Health, said in the release. “By helping address housing affordability for our valued team members, we are investing in recruitment and retention and ensuring Hoag is well positioned to meet the needs of our growing communities.”

Providing housing for staff members has been part of Hoag’s history since it opened in 1952. The system’s first expansion was to create affordable housing for nurses, according to the release.

The $30 million gift comes from Ron and Sandi Simon, philanthropists and longtime supporters of the system.