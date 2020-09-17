8 benefits health systems offer to retain top talent

Retaining talent is a top concern for health systems, and they're offering benefits to help keep employees engaged, according to a recent survey from Aon.

Aon's "2020 Benefits Survey of Hospitals" covers the U.S. and provides findings for 130 health systems, representing more than 1,000 hospitals and more than 2.2 million employees.

Below is a breakdown of the benefits health systems said they're offering to retain talent.

Adoption/surrogacy benefits (46 percent)

Flexible work options (45 percent)

On-site daycare (33 percent)

Expanded fertility coverage (24 percent)

Back up childcare (23 percent)

Student loan repayment programs (23 percent)

Back up elder care (20 percent)

Sabbaticals (20 percent)

