6 hospitals where nurses have protested lack of personal protective equipment

In the last week or two, hospital and health systems nurses have protested their lack of access to personal protective equipment as they care for COVID-19 patients.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, but one compiled by the Becker's editorial team.

1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital nurses held a protest March 30 in front of the hospital's entrance over the shortage of personal protective equipment, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

2. Nurses from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Calif., protested the lack of personal protective gear March 29, according to CBS 8.



3. On March 28, 30 nurses and their relatives protested the lack of supplies and personal protective equipment at the NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in New York City, according to CBS New York.

4. Nurses with UC San Diego Health walked out of their hospital on their lunch break March 27, calling for adequate personal protective equipment, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

5. Nurses from Kaiser Permanente's Richmond (Calif.) Medical Center protested March 24, decrying the lack of protective gear at the hospital, NBC News reports.



6. Nurses protested at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland (Calif.) Medical Center on March 23, over the shortage of personal protective equipment, according to NBC News.

