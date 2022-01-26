5 hospitals, health systems hiring workers

Amid the latest COVID-19 surge, hospitals and health systems are holding hiring events and taking other measures to recruit staff.

Five hospitals hiring workers:

1. ProHealth Care is continuing its hiring push to staff ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago (Wis.), according to BizTimes. The full-service community hospital opened Jan. 24.

2. Piedmont Medical Center–Fort Mill (S.C.), a hospital scheduled to open in the fall, is hosting a hiring event for registered nurses Jan. 27. The event will take place at Marriott Hotel, Kingsley Village in Fort Mill. Hospital officials said a sign-on bonus may be available for certain positions.

3. Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas is hosting a virtual career event Jan. 25-26. Parkland Health Vice President and Chief Workforce Officer Stacy Dorsey told NBC owned-and-operated KXAS Parkland has a number of open positions, including in radiology, respiratory therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

4. With about 600 open clinical positions in the central Illinois and Quad Cities/Muscatine regions, UnityPoint Health is targeting staff terminated from Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based health system confirmed to Becker's. UnityPoint Health, which provides care to communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, invited displaced Cottage Hospital employees to attend an in-person career fair Jan. 21.

5. Abrazo Cave Creek (Ariz.) Hospital is hiring nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeepers and other positions, according to Abrazo Health recruiter Wendy Fitzpatrick. Signing bonuses of up to $15,000 are available for certain roles, she said. Hiring events for Abrazo Cave Creek and its sister facility, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus in Phoenix, are scheduled for Feb. 2. Additionally, Abrazo Health has scheduled hiring events Feb. 8 for its Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, Ariz., and Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix.