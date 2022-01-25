UnityPoint Health aims to recruit terminated Illinois hospital workers

With hundreds of open positions in the Central Illinois and Quad Cities/Muscatine regions, UnityPoint Health is targeting staff terminated from Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based health system confirmed to Becker's.

UnityPoint Health, which provides care to communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, invited displaced Cottage Hospital employees to attend an in-person career fair Jan. 21. The event took place in Galesburg days after Cottage Hospital closed Jan. 8 and its workers were notified that their employment was terminated.

"Healthcare workers matter," Brian Boesen, UnityPoint Health's regional marketing director in the Quad Cities in eastern Iowa and Central Illinois (Peoria), told Becker's in an email. "There's never been a more important or exciting time to join the team at UnityPoint Health. We're looking for a diverse pool of individuals who are ready to contribute their time and talents to caring for our communities in the Quad Cities and Central Illinois regions. We are sharing information about our available openings and amazing culture through various media outlets, social media, email campaigns and personal meetings with interested individuals."

Overall, UnityPoint Health is looking to fill about 600 clinical positions in the Central Illinois and Quad Cities/Muscatine regions. Some of the roles the regions are hiring for:

Registered nurse (all areas of hospital, clinics and home care.)

Licensed practical nurse

PCT, certified nursing assistant, medical assistants

Social worker, behavioral health, substance abuse

Therapy: PT/OT/SLP, PTA and COTA

Respiratory therapists

Imaging: ultrasound, vascular and radiology techs

Laboratory: phlebotomists, lab specimen processors and MLTs

Support service areas: housekeeping, nutrition services and patient access/registration

Some positions are eligible for a sign-on bonus upon hire, according to UnityPoint Health. Mr. Boesen said some positions, including those providing bedside care, may also be eligible for incentive pay based on hospital volumes and staffing situations.

