400 attacks on healthcare workers, services linked to COVID-19 worldwide: 5 things to know

More than 1,100 attacks and threats of violence against medical workers, patients, healthcare facilities and transport took place worldwide in 2020, and about 400 appear to be specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

The report, by Geneva, Switzerland-based Insecurity Insight and the University of California, Berkeley's Human Rights Center, examined attacks on healthcare using the World Health Organization's definition: "any act of verbal or physical violence, threat of violence or other psychological violence, or obstruction that interferes with the availability, access and delivery of curative and/or preventive health services."

From their analysis, researchers created an interactive map of the attacks based on data from local and national media, nongovernmental organization reports and social media platforms. Read more about the methodology and the study limitations here.

Five things to know:

1. Analysts said the attacks on healthcare have impeded COVID-19 response in several countries and include individual and collective assaults against healthcare workers caring for ill people, as well as coercion and punishment by security forces for speaking up about people's healthcare needs.

2. Attacks on healthcare occurred across the U.S. For example, in April 2020, a nurse in Chicago reportedly was fired after emailing colleagues about needing a safer mask, according to the interactive map. The map also showed incidents in New York City, Oregon, Texas and Washington state.

3. In India, 150 healthcare attacks were reported. Analysts said many involved violence against medical personnel and their families.

4. In Mexico, 65 healthcare attacks were reported from January 2020 through September 2020. Analysts said 49 of them apparently were related to COVID-19.

5. In Libya, the United Nations reported at least 21 attacks against healthcare workers and facilities from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020, according to analysts.

