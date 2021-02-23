More than 14,000 Massachusetts hospital workers have contracted COVID-19

More than 14,000 healthcare workers at the largest medical centers and hospital systems in Massachusetts have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by the Boston Globe.

The newspaper's data, which includes nurses and physicians as well as cleaning and cafeteria staff, is based on surveys of organizations in the state.

Among the hospital systems and academic medical centers surveyed are Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Boston Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital. Surveys also included UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, Baystate Health in Springfield and Wellforce in Burlington.

Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers have battled COVID-19 and put their health at risk.

Although some workers have been exposed to the coronavirus at work, hospital officials contend most infections occurred via community exposures, according to the Globe.

The newspaper reported that fewer healthcare workers overall are contracting COVID-19 and being sidelined from work as more of them are vaccinated and community spread slows.

