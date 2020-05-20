3 new roles healthcare employees are taking on during pandemic

As hospitals adjust their workforces in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are taking on new roles outside their normal responsibilities.

Three examples:

1. A physical therapist at Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, whose therapy services have not been needed due to a halt in elective surgeries, has been making masks and greeting people, according to KYTV.

2. Another CoxHealth employee, who normally runs the CoxHealth Fitness Center in Branson, Mo., has been doing other jobs since the gym was shut down, such as checking temperatures at hospital entrances and visiting patients whose family members can't visit them, according to KYTV.

3. Administrators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston were redeployed to staff call centers, according to The Boston Globe.

