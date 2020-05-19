22% of PAs furloughed due to COVID-19 and 7 other survey findings

More than 1 in 5 physician assistants, or 22.1 percent, have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national survey from the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

The survey, released May 19, was conducted from April 25 to May 6 among a random sample of 743 PAs (both members and nonmembers of the academy. The results reflect the 702 respondents who said they have worked as a clinically practicing PA in the last four months.

Seven other survey findings:

1. Nearly one-third of respondents (31.7 percent) said they have had to go without necessary personal protective equipment.

2. Of the PAs who have treated COVID-19 patients, 38.9 percent went without PPE.

3. Nearly 6 percent of respondents said they have changed specialties over the last 10 weeks.

4. Nearly 10 percent of respondents said they have changed practice settings over the last 10 weeks, such as moving from outpatient surgical center to intensive care unit.

5. A portion of respondents (3.7 percent) said they had been terminated due to COVID-19.

6. Nearly 3 in 5 PAs said their hours worked were reduced due to COVID-19.

7. Nearly 31 percent of respondents said their base pay was reduced due to COVID-19.

Read more about the survey here.

