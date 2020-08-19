4 hospitals adding jobs

The following hospitals' plans to add jobs were reported in the last two weeks.

1. Coliseum Health System, a two-hospital system based in Macon, Ga., seeks to hire 50 front-line clinical workers over the next four months, according to TV station WGXA. Jobs are open for nurses, technicians and respiratory therapists.

2. Memorial Hospital Jacksonville (Fla.) and Orange Park (Fla.) Medical Center seek to hire 200 front-line positions over the next four months, according to the Florida Times-Union. Nursing jobs are among those open.

3. NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn., is hiring environmental services technicians, according to Smokey Barn News.

4. The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., seeks registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, according to TV station WRDW.

