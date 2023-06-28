19 top hospitals and systems, 27K open jobs

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges, including shortages. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals that were named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Note: Numbers are fluid and routinely change/update. The numbers are from job boards and/or confirmed by health systems as of June 27 and 28. Some numbers are from the system a hospital is part of rather than the individual hospital.

Mayo Clinic (locations across U.S.)

Open jobs: 1,928

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

Open jobs: 729

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Open jobs: 1,875

Cleveland Clinic

Open jobs: 3,226

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Open jobs: 1,848

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

Open jobs: 1,529

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

Open jobs: 1,095

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Open jobs: 1,221

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

Open jobs: 2,113

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Open jobs: 455

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Open jobs: 450

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

Open jobs: More than 626

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Open jobs: 144

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Open jobs: 1,131

Houston Methodist

Open jobs: Approximately 2,244

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

Open jobs: 3,004

Michigan Medicine (excluding medical school)

Open jobs: Approximately 1,200

Vanderbilt Health (Nashville, Tenn.)

Open jobs: 1,247

Rush (Chicago)

Open jobs: 568