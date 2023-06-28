19 top hospitals and systems, 27K open jobs

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges, including shortages. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals that were named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
Note: Numbers are fluid and routinely change/update. The numbers are from job boards and/or confirmed by health systems as of June 27 and 28. Some numbers are from the system a hospital is part of rather than the individual hospital.
Mayo Clinic (locations across U.S.)
Open jobs: 1,928
Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)
Open jobs: 729
NYU Langone Health (New York City)
Open jobs: 1,875
Open jobs: 3,226
Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
Open jobs: 1,848
UCLA Health (Los Angeles)
Open jobs: 1,529
NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)
Open jobs: 1,095
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Open jobs: 1,221
Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)
Open jobs: 2,113
Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)
Open jobs: 455
Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)
Open jobs: 450
UCSF Health (San Francisco)
Open jobs: More than 626
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)
Open jobs: 144
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Open jobs: 1,131
Open jobs: Approximately 2,244
Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)
Open jobs: 3,004
Michigan Medicine (excluding medical school)
Open jobs: Approximately 1,200
Vanderbilt Health (Nashville, Tenn.)
Open jobs: 1,247
Rush (Chicago)
Open jobs: 568