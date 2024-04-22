Flexible work availability at 10 major healthcare companies

Flexible work policies vary widely across different major healthcare companies, according to a recent report from LinkedIn.
The platform pulled data for 10 of its top healthcare companies for job growth, listing the percentage of remote and hybrid jobs specifically listed by each employer:
1. UnitedHealth Group
Remote: 20.6%
Hybrid: 8.8%
2. Moderna
Remote: n/a
Hybrid: n/a
3. Elevance Health
Remote: 22.8%
Hybrid: 44.7%
4. Eli Lilly
Remote: 6.4%
Hybrid: n/a
5. Bristol Myers Squibb
Remote: 6.7%
Hybrid: 36.4%
6. Takeda
Remote: 34%
Hybrid: 15.2%
7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Remote: 28.4%
Hybrid: 29.2%
8. Regeneron
Remote: 15.4%
Hybrid: 13.1%
9. Boehringer Ingelheim
Remote: n/a
Hybrid: n/a
10. Medtronic
Remote: n/a
Hybrid: 5.5%
View the full report here.