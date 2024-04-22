Flexible work availability at 10 major healthcare companies

Flexible work policies vary widely across different major healthcare companies, according to a recent report from LinkedIn.

The platform pulled data for 10 of its top healthcare companies for job growth, listing the percentage of remote and hybrid jobs specifically listed by each employer:





1. UnitedHealth Group



Remote: 20.6%



Hybrid: 8.8%





2. Moderna

Remote: n/a

Hybrid: n/a





3. Elevance Health

Remote: 22.8%

Hybrid: 44.7%





4. Eli Lilly

Remote: 6.4%

Hybrid: n/a





5. Bristol Myers Squibb

Remote: 6.7%

Hybrid: 36.4%





6. Takeda

Remote: 34%

Hybrid: 15.2%





7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Remote: 28.4%

Hybrid: 29.2%





8. Regeneron

Remote: 15.4%

Hybrid: 13.1%





9. Boehringer Ingelheim

Remote: n/a

Hybrid: n/a





10. Medtronic

Remote: n/a

Hybrid: 5.5%





View the full report here.