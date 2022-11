Boone County (Iowa) Hospital named Mikaela Kienitz, MSN, RN, its new CEO, effective Jan. 2.

Ms. Kienitz most recently served as chief operating officer of Marengo, Iowa-based Compass Memorial Healthcare, according to a Nov. 1 news release from the hospital. In her 21 years with Compass Memorial, Ms. Kienitz held a number of leadership roles, including interim CEO.

Ms. Kienitz will succeed Joe Smith, who served the hospital for 30 years.