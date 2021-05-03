15 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 15 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer/vice president of nursing at its Grafton, Wis., location.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at its Dublin, Ga., location.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at its Hudson, Fla., location.

4. London, Ohio-based Madison Health seeks a chief nursing officer/vice president.

5. North Austin (Texas) Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.

7. Renton, Wash.-based Providence seeks a chief nursing officer at its Missoula, Mont., location.

8. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer.

9. Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

10. Edina, Minn.-based Fairview Health Services seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer at its Southdale location.

11. Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center seeks an associate vice president/chief nursing officer.

12. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus seeks a chief nursing officer and senior vice president.

13. Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

14. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

