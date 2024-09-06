The physician types that have the most telehealth visits

Female physicians, primary care physicians, psychiatrists and physicians in nonrural areas provide the highest number of telehealth visits, a recent Weill Cornell Medicine study found.
The study, published Sept. 3 in Health Affairs, compared rates of remote care visits among Medicare-billing physicians using 2022 data.
Here are three more findings:
- Twenty-three percent of psychiatrists conduct almost all of their visits virtually.
- There were lower rates of telehealth delivery in rural areas.
- Primary care physicians who provide telehealth visits tended to have a higher proportion of medically and socially complex patients.