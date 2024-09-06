The physician types that have the most telehealth visits

Female physicians, primary care physicians, psychiatrists and physicians in nonrural areas provide the highest number of telehealth visits, a recent Weill Cornell Medicine study found.

The study, published Sept. 3 in Health Affairs, compared rates of remote care visits among Medicare-billing physicians using 2022 data.

Here are three more findings:

  1. Twenty-three percent of psychiatrists conduct almost all of their visits virtually.

  2. There were lower rates of telehealth delivery in rural areas.

  3. Primary care physicians who provide telehealth visits tended to have a higher proportion of medically and socially complex patients.

