Vanderbilt Health, Siemens Healthineers ink $87M partnership

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health and Siemens Healthineers have signed an $87 million Value Partnership for imaging and radiation oncology technology.

The agreement makes Siemens Healthineers the primary technology provider for magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, molecular imaging, interventional radiology and Varian radiation oncology systems at Vanderbilt University Hospital, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and other Vanderbilt Health sites.

It also covers workforce development programs tied to the new equipment, according to a July 27 news release from Vanderbilt Health.

Beyond equipment purchases, Vanderbilt Health and Siemens Healthineers plan to explore data infrastructure, AI-enabled technologies and workflow innovation in radiology, personalized medicine and operational efficiency.

The deal is one of several multiyear Value Partnerships Siemens Healthineers has struck with U.S. academic medical centers in recent years, including a $105 million agreement with Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

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