Highmark extends breaks for telehealth through Sept. 30: 4 details

Pittsburgh-based insurer Highmark extended telehealth coverage benefits to waive deductibles, coinsurance and copayment for all covered telehealth services through Sept. 30.

Four things to know:

1. The cost-sharing waiver is for in-network telehealth visits and was originally expanded in March to meet the needs of patients during the pandemic.

2. Self-funded employer groups that Highmark administers can opt out of the waiver.

3. Highmark's Medicare Advantage members will not have cost-sharing for in-network or out-of-network care through Sept. 30.

4. The company expanded its telehealth provider services through Sept. 30. The covered services include some physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as behavioral health services.

