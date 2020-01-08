10 hospitals, health systems launching telehealth services

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that implemented telehealth technology and services in December:

1. WVU Medicine St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va., clinicians established a telemedicine-based connection to virtually communicate with one another and treat infectious disease patients.

2. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care launched telehealth services within its pediatric emergency department to allow the health system's pediatric specialists at other facilities to provide care for patients virtually,

3. Shelbyville, Ill.-based HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group launched a telehealth system that helps patients who reside in rural areas receive diabetes care.

4. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System began using telemedicine technology to extend neurology and stroke care to patients at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga.

5. Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare deployed Advanced ICU Care's telemedicine intensive care unit services at three of its hospitals.

6. Orlando (Fla.) Health expanded access to its virtual visit system for all patients throughout Central Florida.

7. Saint Peter's University tapped Vox Telehealth to help the New Brunswick, N.J.-based hospital incorporate virtual care services with its enhanced recovery after surgery program.

8. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Walmart opened their first telehealth services pilot location in Asheboro, N.C., according to a news release.

9. Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock is now providing telemedicine intensive care unit services to patients at Littleton (N.H.) Regional Healthcare.

10. Hims & Hers, a direct-to-consumer telehealth and wellness startup, tapped New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System as its first healthcare provider partner.

