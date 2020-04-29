Senate bill seeks federal takeover of medical supply chain

Senate Democrats introduced a bill April 29 that would federalize the medical supply chain to increase production of supplies needed to combat COVID-19, The Hill reported.

The legislation would create an executive officer position to oversee the production of supplies needed to combat COVID-19. The officer would issue weekly reports on the supplies and be required to issue purchase orders under the Defense Production Act and oversee their distribution.

Senate Democrats told The Hill they will push to include the bill in the next coronavirus response package that goes through Congress.

"We cannot allow those we’re counting on to fight this disease to keep hunting and pecking for the resources they need to keep us safe, which is why this bill must be a part of the next coronavirus response package," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., told The Hill.

