LabCorp offering free antibody tests for anyone with provider order

LabCorp is now offering free COVID-19 antibody tests for anyone with an order from a healthcare provider.

The company said its antibody tests can be given at physicians' offices around the country and at LabCorp's patient service centers, some of which are inside Walgreens stores. Results of the tests are given within three days.

LabCorp said it can perform more than 50,000 antibody tests per day and expects to expand that to 200,000 per day by mid-May.

Antibody tests detect the body's immune response to COVID-19 and can determine whether someone has had and recovered from the disease. Public health officials say antibody tests will help determine when the U.S. can reopen its economy.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Amazon opens COVID-19 supply store for first responders

Not so fast: Abbott rapid COVID-19 test raises concerns for safety of its handlers

Medtronic's business falls 60% amid COVID-19 pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.