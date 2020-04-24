Amazon opens COVID-19 supply store for first responders

Amazon has opened a nonprofit online store for COVID-19 first responders that sells face shields, surgical masks, ventilators and other supplies, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

The store, called COVID-19 Supplies, and is available only to accredited medical professionals, government agencies and emergency responders, including police and fire departments.

Amazon said it is buying FDA-approved personal protective equipment and other supplies from trusted buyers and making them available at the new website.

The site also will sell digital thermometers, exam gloves and sanitizer, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

