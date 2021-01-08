HHS gives $550M to community-based COVID-19 testing sites

HHS' partnership with pharmacy chains to provide community-based COVID-19 testing will continue until at least April, as the department gave sites a $550 million funding extension.

The partnership, which includes CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens, has resulted in more than 3,300 COVID-19 testing sites in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. ,and Puerto Rico, HHS said. More than 5.6 million tests have been conducted as a result of the collaboration.

"We are proud of our collaborations and accomplishments with national pharmacy and retail chains who are able to offer testing throughout our communities across the United States. These community partners allow us to reach more Americans for their testing needs," said HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, MD. "As the pandemic continues across our nation, these testing partnerships are vitally important to continue to provide testing to those who need it."

Read the full news release here.

