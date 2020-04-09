HHS contracts Philips to make 43,000 ventilators for $646M

Philips will build 43,000 ventilators for the Strategic National Stockpile under a $646.7 million contract with HHS, the agency said April 8.

HHS said 2,500 ventilators are expected to be delivered to the stockpile by the end of May and the rest will be delivered by the end of the year.

The contract is the second for ventilator production made under the Defense Production Act which President Donald Trump invoked March 27.

HHS is expected to continue awarding contracts to companies for ventilator production.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Ventilators in critical shortage in New York City: 3 updates

Washington state to return 400+ ventilators to national stockpile

Trump: US will buy 166.5M masks from 3M over next 3 months

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.