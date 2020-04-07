Trump: US will buy 166.5M masks from 3M over next 3 months

President Donald Trump said the government will purchase 166.5 million masks from 3M over the next three months, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The president criticized the company's mask-making efforts last week, according to the Journal, and invoked the Defense Production Act against it.

A Trump official told the Journal April 6 the administration doesn't plan to take any further action against 3M under the Defense Production Act.

3M said it is raising its production in the U.S. to 40 million masks per month and will bump that up to 50 million per month by June.

The masks ordered by the government include N95 masks as well as KN95 masks, which are similar to N95s and used in China, according to the Journal.

Read the full article here.

