Prisma Health creates device for ventilator-sharing: 4 things to know

Physicians at Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health created a low-cost, 3D-printed connector device to help increase ventilator capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four things to know:

1. The Vesper device is a Y-shaped connector that allows one ventilator to support up to four patients at once.

2. The FDA recently granted emergency use authorization for Vesper, and it is now in field testing.

3. Prisma Health is offering free source code and instructions for other hospitals to print the device on its website.

4. The health system said it is working with several large companies to quickly scale up production.

