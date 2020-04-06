Washington state to return 400+ ventilators to national stockpile

Washington state will return more than 400 ventilators to the strategic national stockpile, Gov. Jay Inslee announced April 5.

The state is sending back the ventilators to help other states facing higher volumes of new coronavirus patients.

"These ventilators are going to New York and others states hardest hit by this virus," the governor said. "I've said many times over the last few weeks, we are in this together. This should guide all of our actions at an individual and state level in the coming days and weeks."

Washington received 500 ventilators last month, after requesting 1,000 from the national stockpile, The Seattle Times reports.

The measures put in place in the state, such as the stay-at-home order, have resulted in "fewer infections in our communities than anticipated," said Raquel Bono, MD, the retired Navy vice admiral who is serving as director of the state's COVID-19 response.

