COVID-19 vaccine shortfall prompts UW Health to reschedule thousands of appointments

UW Health in Madison, Wis., is rescheduling more than 4,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments after receiving fewer than expected doses from the state, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Feb. 25.

"The supply of the vaccine we have received from the state so far is just a small fraction of what we need to reach the patients we care for in our community," a message sent Feb. 25 to patients said, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Most of the appointments rescheduled are for people ages 65 and older.

The state of Wisconsin modified the number of doses that would be allocated to UW Health a couple of weeks ago, causing the health system to schedule too many vaccination appointments, Matt Anderson, the health system's medical director of primary care, told the Journal Sentinel.

Wisconsin requested 350,000 doses from the state this week, but was only given 115,000, according to the Journal Sentinel. The state can expect shipments of about 115,000 for the next two weeks, but larger shipments are expected after that, according to the report.

UW Health told the Journal Sentinel it is now getting fewer vaccine doses as more places in the county receive doses.

