Walgreens to sell LabCorp COVID-19 PCR test over the counter

Walgreens will sell a COVID-19 PCR test made by LabCorp over the counter in as many as 6,000 of its stores starting this spring, the retail pharmacy giant said Feb. 24.

Walgreens will sell Labcorp's Pixel test at stores that don't currently have on-site testing.

Customers 18 years and older can purchase a test at the pharmacy counter without a prescription. The test is self-administered and uses a short nasal swab. Customers then send the sample back to LabCorp for processing.

If a test is positive, LabCorp directs a healthcare staff member to contact the patient to discuss next steps, Walgreens said.

