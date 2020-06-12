COVID-19 testing by the numbers

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

While many states have eased coronavirus lockdown measures, testing remains critical to tracking and preventing the spread of COVID-19. 

By the numbers: 

  • The U.S. had tested 21,933,301 people as of June 12 at 10:33 a.m. CDT, about 6.6 percent of the U.S. population

  • 2,027,521 people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19

  • In the last seven days, the US has tested an average of about 449,582 people per day

  • In the last two weeks, the U.S. has conducted an average of 3,107,648 tests per week

  • The U.S. conducted 78,857 more tests in the last week than the week before

More articles on supply chain:
Average salary for 8 supply chain jobs
Senators want details of US deal with 6 companies to distribute pandemic supplies
Amazon labs to test warehouse workers for COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers