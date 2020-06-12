COVID-19 testing by the numbers

While many states have eased coronavirus lockdown measures, testing remains critical to tracking and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

By the numbers:

The U.S. had tested 21,933,301 people as of June 12 at 10:33 a.m. CDT, about 6.6 percent of the U.S. population





2,027,521 people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19





In the last seven days, the US has tested an average of about 449,582 people per day





In the last two weeks, the U.S. has conducted an average of 3,107,648 tests per week





The U.S. conducted 78,857 more tests in the last week than the week before

