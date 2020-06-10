Average salary for 8 supply chain jobs

The average yearly salary for several supply chain jobs has grown significantly in 2020 compared to 2019, according to Logistics Management's 2020 annual survey of logistics and supply chain compensation.

For its survey, Logistics Management partnered with research firm Peerless Research Group to determine the annual salaries for supply chain workers and better understand industry trends. The survey had 400 respondents.

The average annual salary for eight supply chain roles:

1. Vice president of supply chain: $203,045

2. Supply chain director or manager: $149,785

3. Logistics director or manager: $120,200

4. Purchasing or procurement director: $114,370

5. Operations manager: $109,960

6. Transportation director or manager: $109,005

7. Distribution director or manager: $103,435

8. Warehouse manager or supervisor: $86,840

