FDA classifies Intuitive Surgical recall as class 2

The FDA has classified an Intuitive Surgical recall of its da Vinci SP robotic surgery systems as class 2, the agency reported June 3. The recall was initiated by Intuitive Surgial in April 2019 after it discovered the system could trigger a vibration of the instrument tips and endoscope due to a "software anomaly."

A class 2 recall is defined as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Intuitive said the vibration only occurs in "extremely rare" situations and didn't specify risks the mechanical vibration poses for patients.

Read the FDA's recall notice here.

More articles on supply chain:

Red Cross blood supply cut in half amid 'staggering' donor decline

Accuracy, access to at-home COVID-19 tests called into question

Medtronic heart pump recalled again after link to 4 patient deaths

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.