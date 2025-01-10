4 notable Medline updates in 2024

Medline, a Northfield, Ill.-based major medical supplier, made several headlines in 2024 for key developments—from its partnership with a tech giant to earning industry accolades for supply chain resilience.

Here are the supplier's top four headlines from 2024, as covered by Becker's:

Medline filed for IPO, potentially worth $50B: In December, Medline confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with the offering potentially valued at up to $50 billion, according to reports. Founded in 1966, Medline is now one of the largest suppliers of medical-surgical products, employing over 38,000 people globally.

Jackson Hospital names Medline primary supplier for environmental services: Medline expanded its partnership with Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala., by becoming the facility's primary supplier for environmental services products. The new deal, announced in October, focuses on enhancing cleanliness, safety, and operational efficiency while providing guaranteed savings and improved inventory management through Medline's online platform.

Medline partners with Microsoft to improve supply chain operations: In October, Medline announced a partnership with Microsoft to launch Mpower, a new tool designed to streamline inventory management and provide alternative insights using Microsoft 365 and Azure AI. The tool aims to reduce the workload on healthcare staff by offering actionable recommendations and simplifying workflows.



Medline earns diamond-level resiliency badge for manufacturing: Medline became the first supplier to win the Healthcare Industry Resiliency Collaborative's diamond-level resiliency badge for its work in manufacturing and the surgical device supply chain. The recognition, awarded in August, highlights Medline's efforts in demand planning, inventory management, risk management and operational health.