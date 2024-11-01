Alabama hospital partners with Medline for environmental services products

Montgomery, Ala.-based Jackson Hospital has named Medline as its primary supplier for environmental services products. The partnership builds on their existing relationship, as Medline has been Jackson Hospital's medical surgical prime vendor for over nine years.

The new agreement includes an extensive range of environmental services products aimed at enhancing cleanliness, safety and operational efficiency throughout the hospital, according to an Oct. 31 news release from Medline.

Key benefits of the partnership, according to the release, include guaranteed savings through Medline's pricing model, product standardization to streamline inventory and access to Medline's online platform for real-time product visibility.