Medline partnering with Microsoft to improve supply chain operations

Medline is partnering with Microsoft on a tool aimed at improving supply chain operations.

The tool, called Mpower, will use Microsoft 365 and Azure AI to streamline inventory management and provide predictive insights to healthcare professionals, according to an Oct. 16 news release from Medline.

By integrating customer and supplier data, the company said Mpower will help users make more informed decisions and help simplify workflows. The partnership also aims to reduce the workload on healthcare staff by offering actionable recommendations instead of detailed reports.