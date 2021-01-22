10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain distribution technician.

  2. Hawai'i Pacific Health (Honolulu) seeks a supply chain management analyst.

  3. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a system director of supply chain operations.

  4. JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a vice president of finance and supply chain.

  5. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)  seeks an AVP of supply chain operations.

  6. NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a director of indirect sourcing.

  7. NYU Langone Health seeks a procurement operations manager.

  8. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  9. Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a supply chain business analyst.

  10. UI Health Care (Iowa City) seeks a supply chain technician.

More articles on supply chain:
NJ hospital CEO: Supply issues hampering vaccine rollout
NYC will run out of COVID-19 vaccines next week, mayor says
Feds convene medical supply companies in bid to speed distribution

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars