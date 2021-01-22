10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain distribution technician.
- Hawai'i Pacific Health (Honolulu) seeks a supply chain management analyst.
- Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a system director of supply chain operations.
- JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a vice president of finance and supply chain.
- MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks an AVP of supply chain operations.
- NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a director of indirect sourcing.
- NYU Langone Health seeks a procurement operations manager.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a supply chain business analyst.
- UI Health Care (Iowa City) seeks a supply chain technician.
