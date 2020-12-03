10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain service line coordinator.



Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a distribution logistics manager.



El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain management director.



Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a supply chain director.



Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical distribution clerk.



Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a specialty inventory coordinator.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a clinical supply resource analyst.



University Medical Center (New Orleans, La.) seeks an inventory coordinator.



Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks an associate clinical supply specialist.

More articles on supply chain:

Some states worried about inadequate supplies to give COVID-19 vaccine, GAO says

Roche gets emergency approval for COVID-19 test that could track immune response to vaccines

Transportation Department OKs new aircraft rules for vaccine transportation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.