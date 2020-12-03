10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain service line coordinator.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a distribution logistics manager.
- El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain management director.
- Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a supply chain director.
- Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical distribution clerk.
- Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a specialty inventory coordinator.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a clinical supply resource analyst.
- University Medical Center (New Orleans, La.) seeks an inventory coordinator.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks an associate clinical supply specialist.
