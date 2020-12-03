10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain service line coordinator.

  2. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a distribution logistics manager.

  3. El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician. 

  4. Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain management director. 

  5. Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a supply chain director.

  6. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical distribution clerk.

  7. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a specialty inventory coordinator.

  8. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a clinical supply resource analyst.

  9. University Medical Center (New Orleans, La.) seeks an inventory coordinator.

  10. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)  seeks an associate clinical supply specialist. 

