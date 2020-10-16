10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain technician.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.



Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, N.H) seeks a surgical supply technician.



Montefiore Health System (New York City) seeks a materials distribution manager.



Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.) seeks a supply distribution supervisor.



Salem (Ore.) Health seeks a value analysis coordination analyst.



Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks an inventory control assistant.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a clinical supply resource analyst.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a materials operations coordinator.

More articles on supply chain:

Governors ask federal government for additional guidance on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FDA to allow emergency use of masks from China not approved by CDC

Most air cargo companies feel unprepared to transport COVID-19 vaccines, survey finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.