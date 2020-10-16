10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, N.H) seeks a surgical supply technician.
- Montefiore Health System (New York City) seeks a materials distribution manager.
- Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.) seeks a supply distribution supervisor.
- Salem (Ore.) Health seeks a value analysis coordination analyst.
- Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks an inventory control assistant.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a clinical supply resource analyst.
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a materials operations coordinator.
