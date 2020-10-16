Governors ask federal government for additional guidance on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Leaders of the National Governors Association requested a meeting with President Donald Trump Oct. 15 to discuss the "roles and expectations of states" when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, The Hill reported.

States are asking for more guidance on the logistics of a mass vaccination campaign. In September, the government set Oct. 16 as a deadline for states to submit draft plans for vaccine distribution.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, sent a letter to the president saying they still had specific questions about "the delineation of federal and state responsibilities; the funding needs associated with those responsibilities; and the planned supply chain management and vaccine allocation process," according to The Hill.

Some factors of distribution won't be known until a vaccine is authorized, such as populations for whom the vaccine is most appropriate, distribution and storage requirements and dosage requirements.

