How clinics at Walmart, Walgreens and CVS are expanding: 7 things to know

Over the past few years, retail giants have been pushing their way into healthcare by offering consumers alternative places to receive primary care. Here are seven details about how these companies are expanding their clinical services:

Walmart

Walmart has opened 20 primary care clinics in Texas, Georgia and Illinois within the last two years. More than 230,000 patients have visited the clinics.



The retail giant is seeking to expand its clinics to more states, with plans to open seven locations in Florida.



Walmart said it will deploy Epic's EHR across its health centers. It will first be rolled out in four Walmart Health Centers opening in Florida in early 2022.

Walgreens

Walgreens and VillageMD said they are on track to open 600 primary care clinics in more than 30 U.S. markets over the next four years.



Walgreens has opened 18 Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Phoenix and will open four more by the end of 2021. The company also plans to open 29 new clinics in Texas and 10 new clinics in Florida this year.

CVS