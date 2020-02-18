Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Below are five hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Jan. 13.

1. ProMedica's children's hospital gets new name

ProMedica has officially renamed its children's hospital in Toledo, Ohio, after philanthropist Russell Ebeid.

2. New York's Mount Sinai St. Luke's gets a new name

New York City-based Mount Sinai St. Luke's hospital was renamed Feb. 7.

3. Maryland health system merges with UPMC, changes name

Cumberland-based Western Maryland Health System has merged with Pittsburgh-based UPMC after less than a year of negotiations.

4. South Dakota health system joins Mayo network, changes name

Regional Health, a five-hospital system based in Rapid City, S.D., changed its name to Monument Health and joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network on Jan. 17.

5. Texas hospital to get new owner, name

Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital is set to get a new owner as a taxpayer acquisition of the acute care hospital is scheduled for Jan. 13. Under the deal, the entity also will get a new name: Huntsville Community Hospital.

More articles on strategy:

Cincinnati hospital forms joint venture with medical equipment company

Former GE exec finds way to cut healthcare costs — and US hospitals are out of the equation

Baylor Scott & White credits ACO for success in bending cost curve



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.