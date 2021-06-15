US News' top children's hospital by region

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals rankings on June 15, which this year included multistate regional rankings.

To determine the regional rankings, U.S. News & World Report compared 193 hospitals on overall performance across all pediatric specialties to gain insights into targeted care areas at hospitals closest to home. Hospitals on the list must rank well in at least one pediatric specialty and offer general pediatric services. Hospitals with more national rankings in the 10 pediatric specialties received a better regional ranking, and hospitals with the same number of national rankings are tied, unless one or both hospitals are on the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll.

Here is the top hospital by region.

Mid-Atlantic: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Midwest: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

New England: Boston Children's Hospital

Pacific: Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Rocky Mountains: Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

Southeast: Children's Hospital of Atlanta and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital of Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.) (tie)

Southwest: Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

For more information about the regional rankings, click here.