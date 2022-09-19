Top 10 surgery residency programs, as ranked by physicians 

University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor offers the best clinical training in surgery in the U.S., according to Doximity's "2022-2023 Residency Navigator."

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of more than 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for surgery, based on reputation scores:

1. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

3. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

4. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

5. Washington University (St. Louis)

6. Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus)

7. University of California San Francisco

8. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

9. University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)

10. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)