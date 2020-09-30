The fastest-growing healthcare jobs, ranked

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 20 occupations will see the fastest growth through 2029, including healthcare jobs.

Below are the seven healthcare occupations forecast to see the fastest growth through 2029, ranked by projected growth rate, along with the 2019 median annual wages of these positions:

Nurse practitioners

Projected growth rate: 52 percent

Median annual wage: $109,820

Occupational therapy assistants

Projected growth rate: 35 percent

Median annual wage: $61,510

Home health and personal care aides

Projected growth rate: 34 percent

Median annual wage: $25,280

Physical therapist assistants

Projected growth rate: 33 percent

Median annual wage: $58,790

Medical and health services managers

Projected growth rate: 32 percent

Median annual wage: $100,980

Physician assistants

Projected growth rate: 31 percent

Median annual wage: $112,260

Substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors

Projected growth rate: 25 percent

Median annual wage: $46,240

