The fastest-growing healthcare jobs, ranked
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 20 occupations will see the fastest growth through 2029, including healthcare jobs.
Below are the seven healthcare occupations forecast to see the fastest growth through 2029, ranked by projected growth rate, along with the 2019 median annual wages of these positions:
Nurse practitioners
Projected growth rate: 52 percent
Median annual wage: $109,820
Occupational therapy assistants
Projected growth rate: 35 percent
Median annual wage: $61,510
Home health and personal care aides
Projected growth rate: 34 percent
Median annual wage: $25,280
Physical therapist assistants
Projected growth rate: 33 percent
Median annual wage: $58,790
Medical and health services managers
Projected growth rate: 32 percent
Median annual wage: $100,980
Physician assistants
Projected growth rate: 31 percent
Median annual wage: $112,260
Substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors
Projected growth rate: 25 percent
Median annual wage: $46,240
