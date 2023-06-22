States with the best healthcare systems in 2023: Commonwealth Fund

Jakob Emerson -

Massachusetts' healthcare system is the best performing in the nation, while Mississippi's performs the worst, according to the Commonwealth Fund's "2023 Scorecard of State Health System Performance." 

The report was published June 22 and is generally based on data from 2021, evaluating all 50 states across 58 measures of health care access, quality, use of services, costs, health disparities, reproductive care and women's health, and health outcomes.

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Hawaii
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Rhode Island
  5. Vermont
  6. Connecticut
  7. Washington
  8. Maryland
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. New York
  11. Minnesota
  12. District of Columbia
  13. Oregon
  14. California
  15. Iowa
  16. Maine
  17. New Jersey
  18. Colorado
  19. Utah
  20. Virginia
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Nebraska
  23. Illinois
  24. Idaho
  25. Delaware
  26. Montana
  27. Michigan
  28. North Dakota
  29. South Dakota
  30. Kansas
  31. Ohio
  32. New Mexico
  33. North Carolina
  34. Indiana
  35. Arizona
  36. Florida
  37. South Carolina
  38. Missouri
  39. Alaska
  40. Kentucky
  41. Nevada
  42. Alabama
  43. Wyoming
  44. Louisiana
  45. Georgia
  46. Tennessee
  47. Arkansas
  48. Texas
  49. West Virginia
  50. Oklahoma
  51. Mississippi

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles