States with the best healthcare systems in 2023: Commonwealth Fund

Massachusetts' healthcare system is the best performing in the nation, while Mississippi's performs the worst, according to the Commonwealth Fund's "2023 Scorecard of State Health System Performance."
The report was published June 22 and is generally based on data from 2021, evaluating all 50 states across 58 measures of health care access, quality, use of services, costs, health disparities, reproductive care and women's health, and health outcomes.
- Massachusetts
- Hawaii
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- Washington
- Maryland
- Pennsylvania
- New York
- Minnesota
- District of Columbia
- Oregon
- California
- Iowa
- Maine
- New Jersey
- Colorado
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Illinois
- Idaho
- Delaware
- Montana
- Michigan
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Kansas
- Ohio
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Indiana
- Arizona
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Alaska
- Kentucky
- Nevada
- Alabama
- Wyoming
- Louisiana
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Texas
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma
- Mississippi