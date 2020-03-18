States ranked by hospital beds per 1,000 population

South Dakota has the highest number of hospital beds per 1,000 population in the U.S., according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The data is based on an analysis of the American Hospital Association's annual survey from 1999 to 2018.

Here are the U.S. states ranked by number of staffed hospital beds per 1,000 population in 2018 (the most recent year for which data is available):

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 24.

1. South Dakota: 4.8

2. District of Columbia: 4.4

3. North Dakota: 4.3

4. Mississippi: 4

5. West Virginia: 3.8

6. Nebraska: 3.6

7. Wyoming: 3.5

Montana: 3.3

Kansas: 3.3

Louisiana: 3.3

8. Kentucky: 3.2

Arkansas: 3.2

9. Alabama: 3.1

Missouri: 3.1

10. Iowa: 3

11. Pennsylvania: 2.9

Tennessee: 2.9

12. Ohio: 2.8

Oklahoma: 2.8

13. Indiana: 2.7

New York: 2.7

14. Florida: 2.6

15. Maine: 2.5

Illinois: 2.5



Michigan: 2.5

Minnesota: 2.5

16. Georgia: 2.4

South Carolina: 2.4

New Jersey: 2.4

17. Texas: 2.3



Massachusetts: 2.3

18. Alaska: 2.2

Delaware: 2.2

19. Nevada: 2.1

Virginia: 2.1

Vermont: 2.1

Wisconsin: 2.1

North Carolina: 2.1

Rhode Island: 2.1

New Hampshire: 2.1

20. Connecticut: 2

21. Idaho: 1.9

Hawaii: 1.9

Arizona: 1.9

Maryland: 1.9

Colorado: 1.9

22. California: 1.8



Utah: 1.8

New Mexico: 1.8

23. Washington: 1.7

24. Oregon: 1.6

More articles on rankings and ratings:

20 top rural & community hospitals

Newsweek's 10 best hospitals in the world

20 most overweight US cities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.